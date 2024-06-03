Maldives bans entry of Israeli citizens in solidarity with Palestinians

The Maldives has imposed a ban on the entry of Israeli citizens into the country as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians.
According to the Maldivian presidential office, a ban is being imposed on the entry of Israeli passport holders. The cabinet has decided to amend the laws concerning the entry of Israeli citizens into the country.
The presidential office further stated that President Mohamed Muizzu will appoint a special envoy for the Palestinian aid campaign.
It is noteworthy that the Maldives, famous for its beautiful tourist destinations, welcomed 11,000 Israeli tourists last year.
Meanwhile, according to a foreign news agency, the Israeli government had also advised Israeli citizens not to travel to the Maldives.
The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has suggested that Israeli citizens currently in the Maldives should also leave the country.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 3, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
