Pakistan’s Bano Kusar beats Indian rival to clinch gold at Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025

Pakistan’s Bano Kusar clinched the gold medal at the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025 by defeating her Indian opponent in Jordan.

The Pakistani jiu-jitsu team delivered an outstanding performance at the ongoing Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025 in Jordan, overcoming several strong competitors including India.

On the third day of the event, Pakistan’s Bano Butt won the gold medal in the women’s 48kg category by defeating Indian athlete Richa Sharma in a decisive final match.

This victory is not only a proud moment for Pakistan but also a strong message at the regional level.

Earlier, on the first day of the event, Pakistan’s M. Ali Rashid and M. Yousuf Ali secured bronze medals in the Duo Men’s category, while Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif claimed bronze in the Duo Women’s category, closing the day successfully for Pakistan.

Chairman of the Pakistan Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Khalil Ahmad Khan, expressed joy over the team’s success, stating that these are not just medals, but proof that Pakistani athletes are second to none on the global stage. He added that credit goes to the hard work of the coaches, athletes, and all support staff.

Tariq Ali, Secretary General of the Pakistan and South Asian Regional Jiu-Jitsu Association, represented the South Region and Pakistan at the closing ceremony. He said that Pakistan’s achievements mark a significant step toward the growth of jiu-jitsu in South Asia, especially in Pakistan. He praised the spirit and courage shown by women and young athletes as both admirable and inspiring.

The Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship will continue until May 26, featuring top fighters from across Asia. Team Pakistan now sets its sights on winning more medals.