Saboor Aly shares touching glimpses of her godh bharai ceremony

Renowned Pakistani actress Saboor Aly has delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming video from her godh bharai (baby shower) ceremony, held nearly two months after the birth of her daughter, Serena Aly.

The beloved star, who welcomed her baby girl on March 18, 2025, with husband and fellow actor Ali Ansari, took to Instagram to post a reel capturing the emotional and festive moments of the ceremony. The couple had announced Serena’s arrival a day later on March 19, sharing touching family portraits and the joy of becoming first-time parents.

In the newly released video, Saboor glows in a traditional deep red ensemble reminiscent of a bride, while Ali Ansari complements her in a formal suit. The two share a beautiful chemistry as they celebrate this personal milestone with close friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Adding sentimental value to the occasion, Saboor wore a heirloom gharara passed down by her mother-in-law, thoughtfully redesigned by renowned designer Farah Talib Aziz. She also adorned a jewelry set once worn by her sister, Sajal Aly, on her wedding day — a piece believed to belong to their late mother, adding a layer of emotional significance to the celebration.

Though the video radiates love and festivity, fans were quick to notice Sajal Aly’s absence from the event. While Saboor and Ali’s close friends from the entertainment industry, including Minal Khan, Sidra Niazi, Yashma Gill, Momal Sheikh, and Kinza Hashmi, were present, Sajal was notably missing — sparking questions in the comment section alongside warm wishes.

Also featured in the clip were Saboor’s father, and Ali Ansari’s mother and sister, all sharing in the joy of the occasion.

In her caption, Saboor described the evening as “a magical night filled with love, prayers, and blessings,” expressing her gratitude for the support surrounding her as she embarks on this new chapter of motherhood.

Saboor Aly began her career in 2011 with the drama “Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain” and has since become a household name with powerful roles in dramas like “Beqasoor,” “Mr. Shamim,” and “Gul-o-Gulzar.” After years of professional acclaim, she married Ali Ansari in January 2022, and together they now embrace parenthood with the arrival of their daughter Serena.