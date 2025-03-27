New Zealand captain Latham ruled out of Pakistan ODI series

CHRISTCHURCH – New Zealand suffered a major setback as captain Tom Latham has been ruled out of the upcoming Chemist Warehouse ODI series against Pakistan due to a hand injury.

Latham was struck on the hand by a delivery while batting in the nets during training this week, with an X-ray revealing the fracture which will require a cast and at least four weeks rest and rehabilitation.

BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead confirmed Henry Nicholls would replace Latham in the squad, with current T20I captain Michael Bracewell to continue to lead in the ODIs, with Mitch Hay taking the wicket-keeping gloves.

Nicholls, who has 78 ODI caps to his name, has missed much of this season with a calf-strain sustained in November, but returned this month with five 50-plus scores in his six domestic innings.

The selectors also confirmed opener Will Young will come out of the ODI squad for games two and three of the series to be with his wife as they await the birth of their first child.

Young will play Saturday’s opening game in his hometown of Napier before being replaced in the squad by 23-year-old Canterbury batsman Rhys Mariu who’s earned his maiden call-up, as the batting cover.

BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead was confident the team would adapt to the changes.

With more than two years until the next ICC Cricket World Cup, ODI squad selection preference was given to players on full national and domestic contracts.

The BLACKCAPS ODI squad assembles in Napier on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s opening game at McLean Park.

The three-match ODI series will begin on March 29 at McLean Park, Napier.