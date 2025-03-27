Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

New Zealand captain Latham ruled out of Pakistan ODI series

New Zealand Captain Latham Ruled Out Of Pakistan Odi Series

CHRISTCHURCH – New Zealand suffered a major setback as captain Tom Latham has been ruled out of the upcoming Chemist Warehouse ODI series against Pakistan due to a hand injury.

Latham was struck on the hand by a delivery while batting in the nets during training this week, with an X-ray revealing the fracture which will require a cast and at least four weeks rest and rehabilitation.

BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead confirmed Henry Nicholls would replace Latham in the squad, with current T20I captain Michael Bracewell to continue to lead in the ODIs, with Mitch Hay taking the wicket-keeping gloves.

Nicholls, who has 78 ODI caps to his name, has missed much of this season with a calf-strain sustained in November, but returned this month with five 50-plus scores in his six domestic innings.

The selectors also confirmed opener Will Young will come out of the ODI squad for games two and three of the series to be with his wife as they await the birth of their first child.

Young will play Saturday’s opening game in his hometown of Napier before being replaced in the squad by 23-year-old Canterbury batsman Rhys Mariu who’s earned his maiden call-up, as the batting cover.

BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead was confident the team would adapt to the changes.

With more than two years until the next ICC Cricket World Cup, ODI squad selection preference was given to players on full national and domestic contracts.

The BLACKCAPS ODI squad assembles in Napier on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s opening game at McLean Park.

The three-match ODI series will begin on March 29 at McLean Park, Napier.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 27 March
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282
Euro EUR 302 304.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 177 179.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.7 745.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.35 198.75
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.2 909.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Rial OMR 722 730.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search