Qatar, Lebanon welcome Iran-Israel ceasefire, call for halting Israeli aggression in Gaza

DOHA – The prime ministers of Qatar and Lebanon on Tuesday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel while calling for peace in the region.

Qatari PM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani and Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam held a joint press conference after Iran launched missile attack on a US air base in Qatar in retaliation to American strikes at its three nuclear sites.

Both premier also called for an immediate end to Israel’s belligerent actions in Gaza where death toll has reached above 50,000 since 7 October 2023. We will continue to play our role for ceasefire in Gaza, he said.

He categorically stated that attack by any state on Qatar is unacceptable, saying all Iranian missiles fired at the US air base were intercepted except one. “It was surprising for us,” the Qatari PM remarked while talking about Iranian action.

He also urged the United States to restore nuclear talks with Iran for a lasting peace in the region.

He revealed that US President Donald Trump had called the Emir of Qatar and at his request Doha contacted Tehran for the ceasefire and hoped that it would last.

He called for playing a positive role for the development of the region.

The prime minister of Qatar has stated that the ongoing aggression in Gaza is the primary reason for instability in the region. He called for immediate action to halt Israel’s aggressive actions.

He emphasized that lasting peace in the Middle East is not possible without addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and holding Israel accountable for its continued violations.

Addressing the presser, the Lebanese prime minister also welcomed the Iran-Israel ceasefire. He also expressed solidarity with Qatar in wake of Iranian attack on the US air base in Qatar.

He said the Israel violated the Iranian sovereignty and international laws. He also called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces for the occupied areas, saying: “Israel attempted to push the region into war”.