Maryam Nawaz vs Ali Amin Gandapur: Who’s ahead in latest Gallup survey?

ISLAMABAD – Gallup Pakistan survey revealed dramatic collapse in public trust with half of KP’s population now favoring Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif over their own CM, Ali Amin Gandapur.

The survey, conducted between February and March 2025 with face-to-face interviews of 3,000 respondents, paints bleak picture for KP’s administration, revealing widespread frustration, stalled development, and deep-rooted disillusionment.

‘Governance Crisis Deepens’

From healthcare to electricity, KP’s public services are falling apart. Only 63% of respondents said they have access to healthcare – with rural and southern KP hit hardest.

A staggering 66% lack access to gas. 49% report power outages or unreliable supply.

For the youth, 77% say there are no parks nearby, more than 80pc have no access to libraries. 70% report no community centers in their areas.

The once-praised PTI road and transport projects have stalled since the 2024 elections, with only 43% noticing any new roads and just 37% seeing improvements in transport.

85% want KP government to work with the federal government, not against it. Another 60% say the provincial leadership is wasting time on street protests instead of delivering results.

Gallup survey delivers clear verdict from the people of KP as Maryam Nawaz Sharif earned their trust, while incumbent KP leadership faces an escalating crisis of credibility.