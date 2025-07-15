Hindu woman dies in apartment fire during religious ritual in UAE

SHARJAH – A 46-year-old Indian woman lost her life after a fire broke out in her apartment during a religious ritual in Sharjah, UAE.

The tragic incident took place in the Al Majaz area of Sharjah last week when the blaze reportedly started during a religious ritual being performed by the woman inside her eighth-floor flat.

Emergency teams from Civil Defence and local police responded swiftly to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread to other units.

Despite their efforts, the woman was found deceased inside the apartment. Her body was later transferred to a forensic laboratory for legal and medical examination.

According to initial reports, authorities suspect the fire may have been triggered by items used in the religious ceremony. However, the exact cause remains under investigation.

Following the incident, the affected apartment was sealed off, and a full safety inspection of the building has been initiated to prevent similar tragedies in the future.