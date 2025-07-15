‘No one answered’: Humaira Asghar tried contacting 10 people before her death

KARACHI – Model and actress Humaira Asghar Ali reached out to at least ten people, including her brother, to seek “finance assistance” before her mysterious death in an apartment in Karachi.

It surfaced as police have widened the scope of investigation into the tragic death of the actress, whose decomposing body was found at her flat in Defence area nearly 8 to 10 months of her death when the landlord tried to vacate the flat after getting an order from a court.

According to SSP South, the landlord, building watchman, and three neighbors have been included in the probe. Authorities are currently awaiting forensic reports of Humaira’s mobile phones, which are expected to provide crucial evidence.

Reports confirmed that Humaira was facing serious financial difficulties and had attempted to reach out to at least ten individuals, including her brother, before her death.

On October 7, she reportedly sent distress messages, saying “Hello, I want to talk to you,” but received no replies. Her last messages were sent to ten contacts.

So far, statements from five individuals have been recorded. Investigators recovered a dry bathtub, torn clothes, and cigarette filters from her apartment.

No medication was found, and her domestic help had been dismissed days earlier.

A special investigation team has expanded the scope of the case, and questioning is set to involve a total of 63 people.

Humaira’s mobile data and call logs are also being reviewed as the inquiry continues.