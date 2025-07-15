Islamia University Bahawalpur lecturer demands S*x in exchange for Passing Marks (VIDEO)

BAHAWALPUR – Another horrific story of sexual harassment rocked Islamia University, Bahawalpur, as a lecturer has been caught preying on female students in exchange for grades.

The accused, identified as Ahmed Mahmood, a lecturer from Software Engineering, was caught red-handed by a local TV in explosive investigative show which exposed his disturbing tactics of academic blackmail, sexual coercion, and sheer abuse of power.

In the sting operation, Mahmood intentionally failed female students and later contacted them privately, offering to “help” them pass, but only in return for sexual favors. He didn’t stop there, as male students were also reportedly forced to pay bribes for better grades, revealing a deep-rooted culture of corruption.

The whole conversation was caught on hidden camera, as the lecturer tried seduce a female student with promises of a laptop and shopping spree, while repeatedly making inappropriate physical advances. He believed he was operating in secret—until Sar-e-Aam operatives confronted him mid-act.

Attempting to flee scene, Mahmood was cornered and exposed. When shown damning footage, he broke down and confessed to the crime. He has since been arrested while university administration ordered ban on his entry and launching a full-scale probe through its Anti-Harassment Committee.

Fury is mounting among students as this scandal spotlights on dark underbelly of academic power abuse in Pakistani colleges and universities. Students and activist are now questioning how such behavior went unchecked for so long, and whether other victims will come forward.