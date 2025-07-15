‘Balls in Hands’ Bizarre Sculpture in Islamabad gets removed after massive trolling

ISLAMABAD – Golden hands grabbing balls get everyone’s attention in capital Islamabad and internet roasts botched sculpture which has been removed.

The sculpture featuring two golden hands clutching spheres ignited a firestorm of outrage and was torn down just hours after going viral for all the wrong reasons. It was installed at a roundabout in Sector D-12 along Iran Avenue, and the monument quickly became the center of an online storm.

Social media users come with hilarious memes, and mockery, with many slamming the design as ambiguous, suggestive, and entirely inappropriate for public display. The public backlash was swift and unforgiving, prompting CDA action.

اسلام آباد سے افسوسناک خبر

گیندیں اٹھانے والے دونوں ہاتھ کاٹ دئیے گئے ہیں 🫩 pic.twitter.com/Zo9UoCtjml — Fayyaz Shah (@RebelByThought) July 14, 2025

Amid trolling, Capital Development Authority (CDA) jumped into action, dispatching heavy machinery to dismantle the sculpture. One structure was removed on the spot, while the other was hastily draped with cloth to shield it from further attention.

CDA officials said entire installation was unauthorized as A private company reportedly mounted a controversial monument without any official approval. “The design never went through the formal approval process,” a CDA spokesperson revealed. “As soon as it was brought to our notice, we took immediate action to remove it.”