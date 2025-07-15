15-year-old raped by government hospital official in Kasur

KASUR – A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an official of a government-run hospital in Kot Radha Kishan, a city in Kasur district of Punjab.

Police have registered a case on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father. The complainant said his daughter had gone to the THQ Hospital Kot Radha Kishan with her aunt for the treatment of her young cousin.

The hospital’s ward boy, identified as Zeeshan, lured his daughter to the upper floor where he along with another accomplice raped her by tying her hands and feet.

When her aunt went to upper floor to search the girl, the suspect jumped from the room and sustained injuries.

The suspect is currently under treatment at the Jinnah Hospital.

On the other hand, THQ’s medical superintendent has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incidents.