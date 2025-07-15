Torrential rains with wind-thundershower predicted across Pakistan till July 17

KARACHI – The Met Office said a low pressure area (LPA) presently located over northwest Madhya Pradesh (India) is likely to affect Pakistan during next 24 to 72 hours, under the influence of this weather system strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate central and upper parts.

A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its latest forecast.

Due to these meteorological conditions, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls (at times very heavy) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 14th (night) to 17th July, while rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated heavyfalls) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) on 14th (night) to 17th July with occasional gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls (at times very heavy/extremely heavy) is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Waziristan, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu and Kurram from 14th (night) to 17th July with occasional gaps.

Furthermore, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls (at times very heavy/extremely heavy) is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lohdran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Kot Addu and Layyah from 14th (evening) to 17th July with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, the Met Office said rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls (at times very heavy) is expected in Northeastern/Southern parts (Quetta, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Ziarat, Sherani, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Bolan, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti and Kohlu) from 14th to 16th July.

It added that rain-wind/thundershower is expected in parts of Sindh including Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad from 14th and 16th July with occasional gaps. Light rain is also expected in Karachi.

It warned that torrential rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Hill torrents of D.G Khan, Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and parts of Balochistan from 14th (evening/night) to 17th July.

Heavy Downpour may cause urban flood in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Nowshera and Peshawar from 14th (evening/night) to 17th July.

Public, Travelers and tourists are advised to avoid unusual exposure in vulnerable areas to avoid any untoward situation and keep updated about any change in weather conditions.