Asia’s largest cattle market inaugurated in Karachi

The much-anticipated inauguration of Asia’s largest cattle market took place in Karachi on Saturday, drawing an early influx of visitors even before its official opening. Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, presided over the ceremony and assured citizens of improved arrangements this year.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Wahab acknowledged the hot weather but maintained a positive tone, saying, “Keep smiling, and problems will resolve themselves.” He expressed gratitude to the cattle market administration for organizing the event and extending the invitation.

“Every year, millions of animals arrive at this market, and thousands of Karachiites flock to the Northern Bypass to select their sacrificial animals,” the mayor said. He prayed for the acceptance of sacrifices and prosperity for livestock traders, recognizing their vital contribution to the Eid economy.

He emphasized the administration’s commitment to addressing key challenges such as security, sanitation, and facilitating both buyers and sellers. “We must build a society that supports one another during challenges,” Wahab noted.

Highlighting the economic and cultural significance of the market, he added, “The cattle market brings vibrancy to Karachi. When Karachi thrives, Pakistan prospers.” He commended traders from across the country for bringing their livestock to the city in hopes of turning a decent profit.

While acknowledging past issues like traffic congestion near Eid, Wahab assured that the administration is focused on improving services and maintaining order. “The people of Karachi are generous, and we expect strong commercial activity this year,” he said.