Pakistan women’s cricket team qualify for World Cup, will not travel to India: PCB Chairman

The Pakistan women’s cricket team ended their ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier campaign on a high note, defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets in their final match. However, despite qualifying for the World Cup, the team will not be traveling to India for the tournament, as confirmed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

However, despite their qualification, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that the Pakistan women’s team will not participate in the World Cup if it is held in India. Speaking to the media after meeting the team at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi stated, “It was already agreed that the Pakistan women’s team will not travel to India. The host, India, will now have to decide on an alternative venue.”

He added, “We are ready to play anywhere except India. When a team plays united, the results speak for themselves. The women’s team deserves rewards for their outstanding performance, and this principle applies to every team that performs with unity.”

Naqvi also highlighted that the women’s team has now found stability after a period of adjustments and expressed hope that other national teams, including the Under-19 and Shaheen squads, will soon begin to show consistent results as well.