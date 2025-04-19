Russia declares temporary ceasefire in Ukraine

In a rare gesture amid the ongoing conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine to coincide with Easter celebrations. According to the Kremlin, the truce will begin on April 19 at 6:00 PM and will last until midnight on April 21.

The Kremlin expressed hope that Ukraine would also observe the ceasefire, stating that Russian forces are prepared to respond firmly to any violations. “We expect reciprocal steps from Ukraine during this period of truce. Any breach will be met with a strong response,” the official statement read.

President Putin emphasized that Ukraine’s conduct during the ceasefire would reflect its seriousness toward reaching a peaceful resolution. “Russia has always been open to dialogue, and we view this temporary truce as a test of Ukraine’s commitment to peace,” he said.

Putin also welcomed efforts by global powers, including the United States and China, aimed at facilitating a just and lasting resolution to the conflict. “We appreciate the international community’s desire for a fair settlement to the Ukrainian crisis,” he added.