Anoushey Ashraf’s Istanbul walima photos goes viral

Popular Pakistani VJ, actress, and activist Anoushey Ashraf recently celebrated her wedding to Shahab Reza Mir with a stunning reception (walima) in Istanbul. A dreamy video from the event has gone viral, capturing the hearts of fans around the world.

Anoushey, who began her career in 2002 as a VJ for MTV Pakistan, quickly became a household name for her charismatic personality, fashion sense, and confident hosting. After officially announcing her nikah on June 30 last year, she began her wedding festivities this year with events held in the scenic city of Istanbul.

The highlight was a beautifully shot walima video, shared on Instagram by the couple’s wedding photographer, Iza Shaheen Malik. The footage showcases magical moments—from the couple getting ready and making their entrance to sharing sweet interactions on stage and greeting guests.

In the video, Anoushey stuns in an elegant white bridal gown, while Shahab looks dashing in a classic black tuxedo. Their chemistry and joy are evident, making the video a true celebration of love.

Fans flooded the comments with well-wishes, expressing admiration for the couple and their storybook setting. Choosing Istanbul—a city known for its rich history and romantic charm—gave the event a fairytale feel, making it even more special.