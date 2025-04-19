State Minister Kheeal Das Kohistani attacked in Thatta

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kheeal Das Kohistani, was attacked on Saturday by unidentified assailants in Thatta as he travelled to Jhok Sharif to attend a public event.

According to initial reports, a group of armed individuals used sticks and chairs to assault the minister’s convoy in the middle of Thatta city, damaging the vehicle. Fortunately, the minister was not injured during the incident.

The brazen attack in a populated area has sparked renewed concerns over the safety of public officials in interior Sindh. While no injuries or arrests have been reported, the incident has ignited political discussion and drawn condemnation from several quarters.

Speaking to media outlets shortly after the attack, Minister Kohistani urged restraint and emphasized the need for institutional dialogue to address national concerns, particularly ongoing water disputes.

“The solution to water-related issues doesn’t lie in protests or roadblocks,” he stated. “Only through constructive dialogue within parliamentary forums like the National Assembly and Senate can we reach sustainable solutions.”

The incident also prompted reactions from within political circles, with some suggesting that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is being deliberately targeted under the guise of regional water tensions to undermine its political standing in Sindh.