Accountability court summons Shahbaz Sharif on January 7  
Web Desk
10:12 AM | 24 Dec, 2019
LAHORE - An accountability court (AC) in Lahore on Tuesday has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in person on January 7.

According to media reports, accountability court Judge Amjad Nazir issued written orders while giving gave the last chance to PML-N President to ensure his presence during the next hearing the court remarked that Shahbaz Sharif’s continuous absent from hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam case is affecting the proceedings.

