Motorway sections closed for traffic after dense fog blankets parts of Punjab
LAHORE – Several Motorway sections have been closed for traffic due to dense fog on Tuesday morning.
According to Motorway police spokesman, M-I has been closed from Peshawar to Islamabad, M-3 from Faizpur to Abdul Hakeem, M-4 from Shorekot to Pindi Bhattian and M-5 Multan to Sukkur is also closed due to low visibility.
Dense fog has also disrupted traffic in Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Pir Mehal, Chichawatni, Mian Channu, Lodhran, Okara, Sahiwal and Renala Khurd as visibility dropped to a very low level.
The visibility on National Highway is from zero to 20 meters.
The Motorway spokesman has advised commuters to seek help from 130 before travelling on the motorway and advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed and also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling due to low visibility.
Dense fog has been forecasted to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the morning and night hours.
