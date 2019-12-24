Motorway sections closed for traffic after dense fog blankets parts of Punjab
Web Desk
10:53 AM | 24 Dec, 2019
Motorway sections closed for traffic after dense fog blankets parts of Punjab
Share

LAHORE – Several Motorway sections have been closed for traffic due to dense fog on Tuesday morning.

According to Motorway police spokesman, M-I has been closed from Peshawar to Islamabad, M-3 from Faizpur to Abdul Hakeem, M-4 from Shorekot to Pindi Bhattian and M-5 Multan to Sukkur is also closed due to low visibility.

Dense fog has also disrupted traffic in Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Pir Mehal, Chichawatni, Mian Channu, Lodhran, Okara, Sahiwal and Renala Khurd as visibility dropped to a very low level.

The visibility on National Highway is from zero to 20 meters.

The Motorway spokesman has advised commuters to seek help from 130 before travelling on the motorway and advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed and also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling due to low visibility.

Dense fog has been forecasted to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the morning and night hours.

More From This Category
“Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military ...
05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea ...
05:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur ...
04:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
PM Imran wishes 'a Happy Christmas' to Pakistani ...
03:42 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Pakistan rejects US State Department's unilateral ...
10:40 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
Christian community celebrates Christmas with ...
09:50 AM | 25 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr