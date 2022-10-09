Arabic-dubbed The Legend of Maula Jatt to be released in Saudi theatres

The fame of Pakistani cinema's most awaited film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, has reached beyond borders.

The Bilal Lashari directorial is now gearing up for release in a few days. A dubbed version of the movie will be released in Saudi Arabian theatres too.

Lashari's brainchild not only gained approval from netizens but also from critics for its outstanding cinematography and direction.

The movie’s first look teaser released in 2019 garnered positive response for its top-of-the-line graphics, star-studded cast and mega-scale production.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is said to be the most expensive movie made in the Pakistani film industry featuring A-list actors like Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, and many more.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is produced by Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films.

The film is a remake of Yunus Malik’s 1979 Maula Jatt. There were some copyright issues, which now stand resolved. The film, which was initially announced in 2011, has seen many hurdles along the way.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is slated for release on October 13, 2022.