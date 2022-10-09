Celebrities spend holy month of Rabi al-Awwal in Makkah and Madinah

With the beginning of the sacred and holy Islamic month of Rabiʽ al-Awwal, Muslims all around the world have been celebrating the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

For the Muslim community, the holy month holds a great deal of sanctification and blessings. They visit the holy city of Madinah and perform Umrah in Makkah. Among the millions of Muslims performing rituals, Pakistani celebrities have also shown their respect and love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

A number of A-list actors including Feroze Khan, Dua Malik, Noor Bukhari, Sharmila Faruqui, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have taken to their social media handles and posted pictures from their trips to Makkah and Madinah.

The celebrities performed mandatory rituals along with their families and celebrated the birth of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) in the holy cities.

For the unversed, Rabiʽ al-Awwal is the third month of the Islamic calendar. The name Rabī‘ al-awwal means "the first month or beginning of spring", refers to its position in the pre-Islamic Arabian calendar.