Celebrities spend holy month of Rabi al-Awwal in Makkah and Madinah

Noor Fatima
11:45 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
Celebrities spend holy month of Rabi al-Awwal in Makkah and Madinah
Source: File Photo
Share

With the beginning of the sacred and holy Islamic month of Rabiʽ al-Awwal, Muslims all around the world have been celebrating the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

For the Muslim community, the holy month holds a great deal of sanctification and blessings. They visit the holy city of Madinah and perform Umrah in Makkah. Among the millions of Muslims performing rituals, Pakistani celebrities have also shown their respect and love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

A number of A-list actors including Feroze Khan, Dua Malik, Noor Bukhari, Sharmila Faruqui, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have taken to their social media handles and posted pictures from their trips to Makkah and Madinah.

The celebrities performed mandatory rituals along with their families and celebrated the birth of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) in the holy cities.

For the unversed, Rabiʽ al-Awwal is the third month of the Islamic calendar. The name Rabī‘ al-awwal means "the first month or beginning of spring", refers to its position in the pre-Islamic Arabian calendar. 

Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj ... 10:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022

Faithfuls from around the world are preparing for the Hajj pilgrimage – a holy duty, which is obligatory on every ...

More From This Category
Adnan Siddiqui plays 'Kesariya' instrumental on ...
09:59 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
Arabic-dubbed The Legend of Maula Jatt to be ...
11:25 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
Mehdi Hassan's ghazals light up ramp at Paris ...
10:55 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
Maira Khan talks about 'Tamasha house' ...
09:29 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
Social media reacts to Ayeza Khan's new gol-gappa ...
08:49 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
Case filed after Shehnaaz Gill's father getting ...
02:53 PM | 9 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Siddiqui plays 'Kesariya' instrumental on flute
09:59 PM | 9 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr