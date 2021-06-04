'Democrats’ calling on army to topple PTI govt: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government has steered the country out of difficult times and now it will witness sustainable growth and development.

He was addressing a ceremony after performing the groundbreaking of upgradation and rehabilitation of 62 kilometers long Lodhran-Multan highway, in Islamabad on Friday. The project will be completed at a cost Rs6.886 billion in two years.

The 62-kilometer North-bound section of the N-5 will connect three districts of Multan, Lodhran and Bahawalpur.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Special Assistant to PM Malik Amir Dogar and parliamentarians from South Punjab attended the event.

During the ceremony, PM Khan said that within days of assuming government, the opposition and media started questioning Naya Pakistan phenomena and also made notions about the government’s failure.

But the PM emphasised that the bad days were over.

Referring to the Opposition, PM Khan said that these self-proclaimed democrats are calling on the military to overthrow the government.

“Their [the Opposition’s] goal is to protect their interests and they are willing to do anything to overthrow the government because they have billions of dollars,” PM Khan said.

The prime minister said there will be now wealth generation and people will get job opportunities. On the economic front, he said the people will continue to hear good news.

Imran Khan said the country registered a growth of four percent this financial year despite COVID-19 challenge. He said we not only saved our people from the pandemic but also the economy.

The Prime Minister said the government is focusing on uplifting the agriculture, industries, IT, housing and tourism to take forward the country.

Imran Khan said a package is being brought for the farmers to bring green revolution in the country.

The Prime Minister said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has entered in the next phase of industrialization wherein Chinese companies will relocate their industries in the Special Economic Zones of Pakistan.

Imran Khan said we are building ten dams as part of efforts to enhance our water storage capacity. To protect the future of our coming generations, we are planting ten billion trees.