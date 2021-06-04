PM Imran showers praise on CDA for economic turnaround

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday showered praise on the Capital Development Authority (CDA), saying that it had come a long way after nearly being bankrupt when the PTI-led government took over the reins of the country.

The PM took to Twitter and wrote, "Our economic turnaround & success of our construction policy showing results in diff sectors. Pak is changing."

Our economic turnaround & success of our construction policy showing results in diff sectors. Pak is changing. A near-bankrupt CDA, which posted a deficit of Rs 5.8 bn in 2017, will close this financial yr with Rs73 bn surplus & Rs 26 bn already in accounts. Well done team CDA. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the CDA was nearly bankrupt and had posted a deficit of Rs5.8bn in 2017 had now recorded a surplus of Rs73bn and already has Rs26bn in its accounts.

With financial stability achieved, it's time to accelerate transformation of Islamabad into a model city with priority being on reform & restructuring. Other mega cities can also become self-sustaining economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency & innovation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2021

The premier said it was time for the government to transform Islamabad into a model city, with priority on reform and restructure.

"Other mega cities can also become self-sustaining economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency & innovation," he added.

PM Khan concluded the thread by posting a graph showing the CDA's transformation over the years.