PM Imran showers praise on CDA for economic turnaround
Web Desk
10:38 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
PM Imran showers praise on CDA for economic turnaround
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday showered praise on the Capital Development Authority (CDA), saying that it had come a long way after nearly being bankrupt when the PTI-led government took over the reins of the country.

The PM took to Twitter and wrote, "Our economic turnaround & success of our construction policy showing results in diff sectors. Pak is changing."

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the CDA was nearly bankrupt and had posted a deficit of Rs5.8bn in 2017 had now recorded a surplus of Rs73bn and already has Rs26bn in its accounts.

The premier said it was time for the government to transform Islamabad into a model city, with priority on reform and restructure.

"Other mega cities can also become self-sustaining economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency & innovation," he added.

PM Khan concluded the thread by posting a graph showing the CDA's transformation over the years.

More From This Category
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 04 ...
11:02 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
PAF fully prepared to respond to any challenge: ...
10:03 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 June 2021
09:59 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity ...
09:36 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
Pakistan announces new visa policy for Chinese ...
08:52 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
Hum TV morning show host Shiffa Yousafzai speaks ...
02:34 AM | 4 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir pens an adorable birthday wish for 'baby brother'
06:18 PM | 3 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr