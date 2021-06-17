Transparent elections only possible through electronic voting: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday highlighted the significance and necessity of an electronic voting system for the next free and fair elections.

The premier, while reiterating the resolve to ensure transparency in the next electoral process, said ‘the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) is the only option to prevent rigging and make the electoral process transparent. PM also resolved that overseas Pakistanis will be made part of the country’s next electoral process.

Khan made comments during a briefing on the use of electronic voting machines in the electoral process. Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr. Shehzad Wasim, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, and Advisor to the Prime Minister Babar Awan were present during the briefing.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی زیر صدارت ملک میں انتخابی عمل میں الیکٹرانک ووٹنگ مشین کے استعمال پر بریفنگ- pic.twitter.com/0ImixYuttv — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 17, 2021

PM after chairing a meeting in the federal capital, issued directives for making the process of use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and fulfilling all legal requirements in this regard. He ordered the concerned authorities to complete all preparations at the earliest.

Earlier, the Elections Bill Second Amendment was passed which pertains to the fair, free, and transparent election through the use of the latest technology. Amendments were sought in sections 94 and 103 of the Election Act, 2017 to achieve the aforesaid objectives.

On the other hand, the opposition alliance PDM rejected the government's electoral reforms, saying the government had passed two laws that paved the way for it to rig the upcoming polls.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while speaking in this regard said ‘PDM rejects the government's unilateral electoral reforms ordinance, including the voting machines, and terms it as pre-poll rigging’.