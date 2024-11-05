Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif reaches semi-finals in World Snooker Championship

KARACHI – Pakistan’s snooker ace Muhammad Asif has made it to the semi-finals of the IBSF World Snooker Championship, organized by the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF). Asif clinched his semi-final spot after a solid 4-1 victory over UAE’s Muhammad Shehab in the quarter-finals.

The match saw Asif bounce back after losing the first frame, winning four frames in a row to secure the win. The frame scores were 111-7, 5-54, 0-109, 1-112, and 48-60, highlighting Asif’s skillful comeback. He also achieved two century breaks during the game, bringing his tournament total to four century breaks, underscoring his precision and control.

Asif is one of three Pakistani players who reached the tournament’s knockout rounds, showing Pakistan’s increasing impact in the global snooker scene. The semi-final match will take place tonight, where Asif aims to move one step closer to the championship title.