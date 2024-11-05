Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

FESCO imposes ban on electricity bill installments

Fesco Imposes Ban On Electricity Bill Installments

FAISALABAD –  The Faisalabad Electric Power Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a ban on installment options for electricity bills, citing concerns over revenue collection. The company stated that the installment facility was impacting its financial intake, leading to this decision aimed at preventing potential revenue shortfalls.

The installment option had previously been available for customers who faced challenges paying their bills in full. Many had relied on visiting FESCO offices to arrange two- or three-part payment plans to ease the financial burden.

In a related update, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has introduced a revised surcharge policy for bills paid after the due date. Under this new policy, a 5% surcharge will apply if the payment is made within three days past the due date. Beyond this three-day grace period, a 10% surcharge will be levied on overdue bills.

Payment Timing Surcharge
Within 3 days past the due date 5%
More than 3 days past the due date 10%

This revised structure replaces the previous uniform 10% late payment charge on all overdue bills, introducing flexibility for consumers who are only a few days late. Notably, no surcharge will apply to bills settled within the initial three days after the due date, providing some relief for those making payments promptly.

FESCO’s new measures signal a shift in how late payments and installment options are managed, aiming to maintain financial stability while balancing consumer needs.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Forex Rates – 5 Nov 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 278.95
Euro EUR 300.65 303.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.2 361.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 182.29 184.39
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.16 202.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.82 40.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.35 35.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.37 906.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.34 63.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.23 167.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.98 25.28
Omani Riyal OMR 715.71 724.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.56 76.26
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.37 209.37
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 320.15 322.45
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search