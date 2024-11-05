Fesco Imposes Ban On Electricity Bill Installments

FAISALABAD – The Faisalabad Electric Power Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a ban on installment options for electricity bills, citing concerns over revenue collection. The company stated that the installment facility was impacting its financial intake, leading to this decision aimed at preventing potential revenue shortfalls.

The installment option had previously been available for customers who faced challenges paying their bills in full. Many had relied on visiting FESCO offices to arrange two- or three-part payment plans to ease the financial burden.

In a related update, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has introduced a revised surcharge policy for bills paid after the due date. Under this new policy, a 5% surcharge will apply if the payment is made within three days past the due date. Beyond this three-day grace period, a 10% surcharge will be levied on overdue bills.

Payment Timing Surcharge Within 3 days past the due date 5% More than 3 days past the due date 10%

This revised structure replaces the previous uniform 10% late payment charge on all overdue bills, introducing flexibility for consumers who are only a few days late. Notably, no surcharge will apply to bills settled within the initial three days after the due date, providing some relief for those making payments promptly.

FESCO’s new measures signal a shift in how late payments and installment options are managed, aiming to maintain financial stability while balancing consumer needs.