Pakistan spinner Noman Ali nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

(Web Desk) – Pakistan spinner Noman Ali, who produced magical spells in Test series against England, has been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for October 2024.

The 38-year-old stepped up big for Pakistan against England, racking up a combined 20 wickets at 13.85 in the second and third Test to help the home side produce a stellar comeback and take the series.

Noman Ali produced two game-changing spells, ending with match figures of 11/147 and 9/130 as Pakistan overturned their defeat in the first Test to end their three-year drought for a Test series win at home.

With the Pakistan batters setting a 297-run target for England in the second Test, Noman wreaked havoc on the visitors in his side’s defence. The left-arm orthodox bowler helped himself to his best Test figures, claiming 8/46 to guide Pakistan to their first Test win on home soil since 2021.

Noman backed his heroics in the second Test with a brilliant performance in the series’ final game in Rawalpindi.

Walking in at nine with the scorecard reading 177/7 in the third Test, Noman came in handy with the bat, playing a resilient 45-run knock to help his side to a crucial 77-run lead in the first innings. Pakistan went on to win the final Test by nine-wickets with the left-arm spinner following up his efforts with the bat, with a game-changing six-wicket haul to bowl out England for just 112.

The ICC has also nominated South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner have also been nominated for the award.

Rabada was nominated following his excellent display with the ball in the two Tests against Bangladesh while Santner played key role in New Zealand’s series win against India.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

