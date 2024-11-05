Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Virat Kohli’s adorable birthday photo with kids wins the internet

Virat Kohlis Adorable Birthday Photo With Kids Wins The Internet

On his 36th birthday, former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli melted hearts with a rare family photo. Shared by his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, the image shows Kohli enjoying a tender moment with both his daughter, Vamika, and newborn son, Akay. This marks the first time fans have seen Kohli with both his children in a single picture.

Virat and Anushka’s relationship has been widely cherished. After years of dating, the star couple married in a private yet dreamy destination wedding in Italy in 2017. Their daughter, Vamika, was born in January 2021, followed by the arrival of their son, Akay, in February 2024. The pair has consciously chosen to keep their children out of the public eye, and fans have only caught brief glimpses of Vamika before this, due to a camera shot during a cricket match.

The Instagram post, which Anushka shared with her followers, captures Kohli holding Vamika in one arm while carrying Akay in a baby carrier. Staying true to their privacy decision, the couple used heart emojis over the children’s faces, preserving their anonymity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Fans have flooded social media with love and admiration for the photo, praising Kohli’s commitment as both a celebrated sportsman and a devoted father. The post has garnered thousands of likes and shares, with fans delighted by this small yet special glimpse into the family’s private world.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Forex Rates – 5 Nov 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 278.95
Euro EUR 300.65 303.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.2 361.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 182.29 184.39
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.16 202.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.82 40.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.35 35.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.37 906.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.34 63.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.23 167.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.98 25.28
Omani Riyal OMR 715.71 724.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.56 76.26
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.37 209.37
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 320.15 322.45
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search