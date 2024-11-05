Virat Kohli’s adorable birthday photo with kids wins the internet

On his 36th birthday, former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli melted hearts with a rare family photo. Shared by his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, the image shows Kohli enjoying a tender moment with both his daughter, Vamika, and newborn son, Akay. This marks the first time fans have seen Kohli with both his children in a single picture.

Virat and Anushka’s relationship has been widely cherished. After years of dating, the star couple married in a private yet dreamy destination wedding in Italy in 2017. Their daughter, Vamika, was born in January 2021, followed by the arrival of their son, Akay, in February 2024. The pair has consciously chosen to keep their children out of the public eye, and fans have only caught brief glimpses of Vamika before this, due to a camera shot during a cricket match.

The Instagram post, which Anushka shared with her followers, captures Kohli holding Vamika in one arm while carrying Akay in a baby carrier. Staying true to their privacy decision, the couple used heart emojis over the children’s faces, preserving their anonymity.

Fans have flooded social media with love and admiration for the photo, praising Kohli’s commitment as both a celebrated sportsman and a devoted father. The post has garnered thousands of likes and shares, with fans delighted by this small yet special glimpse into the family’s private world.