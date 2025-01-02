Islamabad Weather Alert: PMD predicts more rains, intensifying cold wave

ISLAMABAD – Weather in the capital city Islamabad remains overcast in the morning, with predominantly cold and partly cloudy conditions throughout the day.

As per the advisory, Light rain is anticipated, with a 30% chance of precipitation. Temperatures are expected to drop near freezing point by night, intensifying the chill in the federal capital.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts that the weather will remain cold and partly cloudy in twin cities and surrounding areas, with light rain or drizzle continuing. Light to moderate fog is also expected to form in isolated spots during the morning.

It said weather is expected to remain cold, with partly cloudy skies. Light rain or snowfall is likely in several northern regions, including North Balochistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, and the Potohar region may also experience light rain and snowfall.

Furthermore, moderate to heavy fog is predicted to affect most plain areas in Punjab and upper Sindh. With temperatures expected to fall further, residents are advised to take necessary precautions against the cold weather.