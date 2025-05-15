Portuguese guitar maestro Pedro Jóia to tour Pakistan for cultural performances

Renowned Portuguese classical guitarist and composer Pedro Jóia is set to visit Pakistan from May 23 to 28, as part of a cultural exchange initiative led by the Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad.

Jóia’s tour will feature captivating performances at two prestigious venues: the Islamabad Silk Road Culture Centre on May 23, and the Alhamra Art Center in Lahore on May 25, where he will take part in the 2025 International Jazz Festival.

In addition to these headline events, Jóia will participate in a variety of cultural activities including exclusive recitals, collaborative jam sessions, masterclasses, and interactions with local media and musicians, aiming to foster deeper artistic dialogue between Portugal and Pakistan.

A celebrated figure in the world of classical and flamenco guitar, Pedro Jóia has performed with prominent orchestras and chamber ensembles across the globe. His contributions to music have earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Carlos Paredes Prize.

The visit coincides with the celebration of the International Day of the Portuguese Language and Cultures of the CPLP (Community of Portuguese Language Countries). It also marks the official opening of Portugal’s National Day celebrations in Pakistan, symbolizing the strengthening of cultural ties between the two nations.

Pedro Jóia’s arrival promises a week of rich artistic exchange, offering Pakistani audiences a rare opportunity to experience the soulful depth of Portuguese guitar tradition.