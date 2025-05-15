‘Marka-e-Haq’: Nation to celebrate with prayers and tributes tomorrow

The federal government has announced that Friday, May 16, will be observed as a National Day of Gratitude across Pakistan to commemorate the historic victory in the “Battle of Truth” (Marka-e-Haq) and to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

According to official sources, the day will begin with special Quran recitations and prayers in mosques nationwide. Traditional gun salutes will be held to mark the occasion — 31 guns in the federal capital and 21 in each provincial capital.

Guard-changing ceremonies will take place at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi and Allama Iqbal in Lahore, while flag-raising ceremonies will be conducted in both federal and provincial capitals.

In remembrance of the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, floral wreaths will be laid at memorials nationwide, accompanied by solemn prayer gatherings. Government representatives and military officials will also hold special meetings with the families of the martyrs to honour their sacrifices.

The main event of the Day of Gratitude will be held tonight at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. Dignitaries, scholars, and notable figures from all walks of life are expected to participate. The Prime Minister will be the chief guest, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and heads of all armed forces will also attend.