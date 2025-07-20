Rawal Dam near overflow as Flood Alert issued for Rawalpindi, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – As residents of twin cities brace for more rains next week, water levels in Rawal Dam surged past danger mark, prompting emergency action from authorities.

Rawal Dam’s spillways have been opened to release overwhelming inflow as threat of urban flooding now hangs over twin cities. According to the Irrigation and Water Management Authority, the dam’s maximum storage capacity is 1,752 feet. With water levels breaching 1,750 feet, officials had no choice but to open spillways to minimize the impact on low-lying areas, but the risk remains severe.

Low-lying neighborhoods are on high alert as the waters could lead to flash floods at any moment. Rescue 1122, WASA, and emergency services have been mobilized and are standing by to launch immediate evacuation operations if needed.

Met Office issued a fresh warning, with more heavy rainfall is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours. This could push the dam and other water bodies in the region to even more dangerous levels. Streams and nullahs like Korang and Sawan are already nearing overflow points.

Authorities are urging residents to stay away from lakes, streams, and low-lying areas. Avoid rumors, follow only official announcements, and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. The situation remains highly volatile.

Over weekend, partly cloudy and humid weather is expected in the capital and surroundings with rain-thundershower expected in the coming days. In its advisory, PMD said heavy falls are also likely during night hours.

Moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in southern parts of the country and likely to approach upper parts from today as low pressure area is also present over Sindh and adjoining areas of Balochistan.