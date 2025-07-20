AI-Generated Pictures are everywhere; Check THIS Trick to filter them out on Search Engine

ISLAMABAD – Internet is drowning in fake AI-generated images, and users are fed up. From distorted animals to unsettling synthetic art, image search results across platforms become chaotic mess of machine-made content.

If you are tired of seeing AI generated representational graphics, you can use DuckDuckGo to clean things up.

The privacy-first search engine launched new feature that lets users see picture without AI from their search results with just a click. As these visuals flood web and frustrate users looking for authentic content, this move couldn’t have come at a better time.

The new tool appears under drop-down menu labeled “AI images” during any image search. There, users can choose to hide or show AI-generated content, or even lock in their preference permanently through the browser’s settings by enabling the “Hide AI-Generated Images” option.

This update is DuckDuckGo’s response to wave of what many are calling AI slop, which is relentless stream of low-quality, computer-generated imagery that’s making image results low quality and diluting real content.

To power this filter, DuckDuckGo is using open-source blocklists including the “nuclear” list from uBlockOrigin and the Huge AI Blocklist from uBlacklist. While no filter is perfect, the company says this will slash the number of synthetic images users see.

The company claimed their tool may not catch every AI creation, but it marks a serious step toward restoring trust in search results and fighting back against AI content overload. The company says even more user-driven content controls are on the way, aimed at putting power back in users’ hands in an internet increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.