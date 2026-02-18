New Karachi School Timings for Ramadan 2026; Check notification

KARACHI – Sindh School Education Department has officially issued the Ramadan school schedule, signaling a shift in daily routines for students across the province.

The change of timings aims to accommodate fasting students and ensure smooth academic operations during the holy month.

Ramzan Timings (Primary Schools)

Shift Type WeekDays Friday Single shift 08:00 am to 12:30 pm 08:00 am to 11:30 am 1st shift (Double shift) 07:30 am to 11:30 am 07:30 am to 10:30 am 2nd shift (Double shift) 11:45 am to 02:45 pm 11:45 am to 01:15 pm

The department stressed that these timings are mandatory and must be strictly followed to ensure students can observe Ramadan while continuing their education.

Officials say that the schedule has been designed thoughtfully, keeping both student convenience and academic needs in mind. Parents and students are urged to plan their daily routines accordingly.

With this official notification in place, the holy month of Ramadan will now bring adjusted school hours, ensuring a balance between worship, fasting, and learning.