vivo, PTDC launch initiative to inspire Young Creators, and boost Pakistan Tourism

LAHORE – vivo, a leading global technology brand, announced strategic partnership with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) aimed at digitally showcasing Pakistan’s tourism potential and strengthening the country’s presence on the global stage.

Operating under theme “Empowering the Future of Tourism in Pakistan,” the partnership will focus on promoting tourism through digital storytelling, capacity building, and training initiatives designed to support the growth of the tourism ecosystem. By combining vivo’s innovation-driven technology with PTDC’s tourism expertise, the collaboration seeks to highlight Pakistan’s diverse culture, landscapes, and heritage through impactful digital content and creative engagement.

The initiative will include programs that encourage digital content creation, skills development, and knowledge-sharing opportunities to help position Pakistan as a modern, globally appealing destination for travelers.

Commenting on the collaboration, Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo, said:

“Through this partnership with PTDC, vivo aims to empower digital storytelling that showcases Pakistan’s beauty while enabling communities to shape the future of tourism through technology and creativity.”

Mr. Aftab Ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director of PTDC, added:

“Collaborating with vivo allows us to enhance Pakistan’s tourism narrative through innovation and digital engagement, helping present the country’s diverse identity to a global audience by involving our creative youth.”

This collaboration represents a shared vision to promote responsible tourism, inspire young creators, and position Pakistan as a world-class destination. By leveraging technology, creativity, and global storytelling platforms, vivo and PTDC aim to place Pakistan firmly on the international tourism map, attracting travelers, investors, and enthusiasts from around the world.

