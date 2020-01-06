Ahsan Khan performs Umrah with family
Share
MAKKAH - Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan had recently performed Umrah with his wife. The Alif star took to Twitter to share the news with his fans that he is welcoming the new year by heading to the holy site in Makkah.
“Want to start of 2020 on the right track!!!” he wrote. Later, he shared pictures with his wife taken at the door of Masjid al-Nabawi, the mosque established and built by the Prophet Muhammad, situated in the city of Medina.
Shukria mere rab mere parwardigar ke aap ne mujh jaise nacheez ko ye sallam pesh karne ka mauqa dia 🙏 #Madina pic.twitter.com/kernLu7h7C— Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) January 3, 2020
He also shared a picture of himself with the Holy Kaabah in the background and said he is blessed to be in Makkah.
“Praying for my country and all my fans, friends and family!! Feeling so so blessed here #Mecca, he tweeted.
Praying for my country and all my fans friends and family!! Feeling so so blessed here #Mecca pic.twitter.com/w0RqVoGPc1— Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) January 4, 2020
Along with Ahsan Khan, Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat had also performed not so long ago.
Humayun Saeed performs Umrah on New Year’s Eve 11:48 AM | 1 Jan, 2020
Pakistani TV sensation Humayun Saeed started 2020 by performing Umrah with his wife and sister-in-law. The ...
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
- Pakistani nationals advised to exercise caution while planning visit ...03:09 PM | 8 Jan, 2020
-
-
-
-
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019