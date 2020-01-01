Humayun Saeed performs Umrah on New Year’s Eve
11:48 AM | 1 Jan, 2020

Pakistani TV sensation Humayun Saeed started 2020 by performing Umrah with his wife and sister-in-law.

The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself standing next to the Holy Kaabah in Makkah.

Expressing his desire, Humayun stated that “Always wished to begin my new year at this most sacred place. Alhamdulillah, my wish came true this year".

“Bidding farewell to 2019 and welcoming 2020 with prayers and best wishes for all of you and our beloved Pakistan,” Saeed added.

The actor wished his fans a happy new year and prays that 2020 is better for everyone.

On the work front, he currently stars in one of the most talked-about dramas in Pakistani television today, Mere Paas Tum Ho. It is written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar and helmed by Nadeem Baig.

Happy New Year!

Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

