Punjab extends winter vacations till Jan 12 due to extreme weather condition

LAHORE - The Government of Punjab on Monday extended the winter vacations of schools owing to extreme cold weather condition in the province.

A notification issued by the provincial School Education Department notified that all public and private schools in the province will re-open on January 13.

“In the wake of weather conditions, the winter vacations are hereby extended with effect from Jan 7, 2020 to Jan 12, 2020 in all public and private schools in Punjab,” read the notification.

Earlier, the government had announced 17 days winter vacations for all public and private schools across the province starting from December 20, 2019 and ending on January 4, 2020.