Punjab extends winter vacations till Jan 12 due to extreme weather condition
Web Desk
02:33 PM | 6 Jan, 2020
Punjab extends winter vacations till Jan 12 due to extreme weather condition
Share

LAHORE - The Government of Punjab on Monday extended the winter vacations of schools owing to extreme cold weather condition in the province.

A notification issued by the provincial School Education Department notified that all public and private schools in the province will re-open on January 13.

“In the wake of weather conditions, the winter vacations are hereby extended with effect from Jan 7, 2020 to Jan 12, 2020 in all public and private schools in Punjab,” read the notification.

Earlier, the government had announced 17 days winter vacations for all public and private schools across the province starting from December 20, 2019 and ending on January 4, 2020. 

More From This Category
Pakistani nationals advised to exercise caution ...
03:09 PM | 8 Jan, 2020
Pakistan, world to witness first lunar eclipse of ...
09:56 AM | 8 Jan, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian envoy over allegations of ...
10:41 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
PTI govt announces package of Rs7 billion for ...
07:39 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
Bahauddin Zakariya University teacher fired for ...
07:14 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
COAS Bajwa expresses grief over demise of  ...
06:42 PM | 7 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Armeena Khan opens up about her struggle of dealing with eating disorder
04:14 PM | 8 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr