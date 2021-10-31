Pakistan Army officials visit families of policemen martyred in violent clashes
Share
RAWALPINDI – Senior officers of the Pakistan Army on Saturday visited families of law enforcement personnel who lost their lives during the recent violence that had erupted as a result of protests of the banned outfit.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army officials visited the residences of the martyred cops to offer prayers and pay homage for their sacrifices.
The martyred personnel included Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Akbar, Police Constable (PC) Ghulam Rasool of Kasur, PC Muhammad Ayub of Narang Mandi, and PC Khalid Javed of Pasrur.
It further added that the army officials also offered financial assistance on behalf of the Pakistan Army to the bereaved families. Pak Army officers also visited injured law enforcement personnel and inquired about their well-being.
The four cops were killed while hundreds suffered injuries when charged activists clashed with security forces at a demonstration near the eastern city of Punjab capital, per reports.
The deadly clashes broke out at a rally of the far-right party on a highway in Sheikhupura, just outside Lahore, as the group prepared to march on the federal capital Islamabad.
TLP long march: PM Imran to address Pakistani ... 05:42 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the ...
- Pakistan Army officials visit families of policemen martyred in ...09:54 AM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:31 AM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 733 new cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours09:11 AM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 October 202108:44 AM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani pilot who founded Emirates dies after protracted illness11:35 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
- 'Remember the name': Netizens, celebs cheer for Asif Ali after World ...09:45 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
- Juhi Chawla signs surety bond for Aryan Khan's bail06:06 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
- Merub Ali surprises Asim Azhar with a Shah Rukh Khan-themed birthday ...08:26 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021