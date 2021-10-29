TLP long march: PM Imran to address Pakistani nation as ‘no headway’ in peace talks
Share
ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence over the situation arising out of ongoing protest by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).
He said that the premier will explain the government’s stance on the TLP protests in his address on Saturday.
Rashid revealed it while briefing media after PM Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee, which was attended by civil and military leadership.
In the huddle, it was decided to ensure the writ of the state and maintain law and order at all costs.
He said that talks with the banned organisation have so far remained inconclusive, but there is a possibility of another round of talks today. He said the government believes in resolve the issue peacefully.
He said Rangers have been given powers under Anti-Terrorism Act to assist the civil administration in Punjab. He said Rangers will under the Punjab Government.
Pakistan draws up contingency plan as TLP resumes ... 10:48 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
RAWALPINDI – The administration of twin cities closed main highways on Wednesday by placing containers and barbed ...
- T20 World Cup: Windies thrash Bangladesh by three runs in last-ball ...06:50 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
- T20 World Cup: Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against ...06:30 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
- PM Imran takes notice of Shoaib Akhtar’s insult on live show05:59 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
- TLP long march: PM Imran to address Pakistani nation as ‘no ...05:42 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
-
- Shah Rukh Khan poses with team of lawyers after son Aryan gets bail03:45 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
- Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid 'part ways' after two years of relationship03:15 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
- Aryan Khan finally granted bail after three weeks in jail06:12 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021