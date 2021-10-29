PM Imran takes notice of Shoaib Akhtar’s insult on live show

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the insulting treatment meted out to former star bowler Shoaib Akhtar during a live show on national television.

This was revealed by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan while talking to a private news channel.

A spat occurred between Akhtar and PTV Sports anchorperson Dr Nauman Niaz earlier this week during a live show and later the former player announced to resign from the state-run TV.

The PTI leader told Geo News that the prime minister was also upset that the host of the show insulted the national star.

“You cannot ask anybody to leave the show on the air, such behavior depicts arrogance,” he said, adding that Dr Niaz should have though several times before his indifferent attitude.

Calling it a matter of shame, he said that the incident happened at a time when national team had defeated New Zealand and public were celebrating the victory.

Ali Mohammad Khan also appreciated Shoaib Akhtar for being calm throughout the episode. He said that the fast bowler known for his aggressive behaviour but he dealt with the situation calmly.