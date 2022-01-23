Asim Azhar wishes Merub Ali on her birthday 
Merub Ali is a stunning Pakistani television fashion model who has been attached to the industry since 2018. 

She rose to fame after news regarding her engagement to popular singer Asim Azhar circulated on social media. However, both haven’t confirmed or denied the news yet. Meerub Ali was recently spotted in drama serial “Sinf-e-Aahan”.

Birthdays are special for everyone and Meerub Ali’s birthday bash was definitely an adorable one. Recently, Meerub Ali was spotted celebrating her harry porter themed 20th birthday, organised by rumored beau Asim Azhar. 

Asim turned to his Instagram handle to wish Meerub on her birthday. “Happy Birthday to my favorite person! Your harry potter fantasy has finally come true”, wrote Asim. 

