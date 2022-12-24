Hareem Farooq slays in traditional bride avatar  

KARACHI – Lollywood actress Hareem Farooq has made heads turn again with her traditional bride avatar for the latest photoshoot.

The Heer Maan Ja actor is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in showbiz and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her loving persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

The Janaan producer shared a slew of clicks on Instagram and she is looking jaw-dropping while wearing traditional bride dress and eastern jewellery as she posed for the photos.

She perfectly nailed every aspect of portraying an exceptional bride for her shoot.

On the work front, Hareem has been praised for her performance in various drama serials including Mausam, Mere Humdum Mere Dost, Dusri Bivi, Diyar-e-Dil, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Sanam.

