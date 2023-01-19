Search

Pakistan

Three policemen martyred in Khyber Agency’s terror attack

Web Desk 09:32 PM | 19 Jan, 2023
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – At least three policemen were martyred in the latest terror attack in the country’s northwestern region on Thursday.

Local cops told media that militants attacks a police check-post in Tekhta Beg using explosives, which caused arson in the police station.

A suicide bomber then blew himself up, leaving two officers martyred on the spot, and another injured who later succumbed to wounds at Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar.

Later, security forces rushed to the area and cordoned it off to start a clearance operation. A search operation was also launched in the area to hunt other militants.

The recent suicide attack comes weeks after a bomber exploded him in the federal capital, in which a police official was martyred a while nearly a dozen suffered injuries.

After calling off the ceasefire, TTP and other splinter groups of militants have escalated attacks on forces. Lately, the group threatened to attack top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) who discussed action against the TTP at a recent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).

