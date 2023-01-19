IHG to open first Holiday Inn hotel in Lahore

LAHORE - Lahore's hoteling industry is set to be adorned with Holiday Inn facility as IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Pakistan-based real estate developer in this regard.
Pakistani firm Delta Centauri which is part of Providential Group has entered into a partnership for the said hotel which will be IHG's first Holiday Inn hotel in Lahore, Pakistan.
As far as timeline is concerned, the hotel would be thrown open to public in 2026 and will attract tourists from across the world due to years of repute associated with IHG Hotels and Resorts.
The selection of Punjab's heartland Lahore would enable the visitors to enrich themselves with the cultural treasures, the city offers. At the same time, the location of the hotel in upscale neighbourhood, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) would offer matchless leisure and business amenities to the visitors.
The hotel would be located merely at 10-minute drive from the airport and would be used by travellers transitioning to local destinations; besides, world class facilities like restaurant, spa, café, fitness centre and a swimming pool would be part of the hotel which will also offer branded retail options.
Travellers visiting the city for business will have access to MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities as the hotel would flaunt two function rooms, two meeting rooms, business centre and one board room.
On the occasion of signing ceremony, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said Pakistan is a beautiful country rich in culture, food and myriad historic and scenic sites that makes it an appealing choice for travellers.
'In addition to offering a cultural experience, Lahore is the economic hub of Pakistan and is frequented by business travellers as well. On opening, the new Holiday Inn hotel will be the perfect destination for guests with diverse needs to enjoy a world class hospitality experience that the brand is known for,' he expalined.
On the other hand, Joint Chairman Providential Group and Delta Centauri Tariq Saadat highlighted that the hotel would be a part of a larger development complex.
'Representing a globally well-known brand, powered by the strength of IHG, Holiday Inn Lahore Airport will offer guests the best-in-class international hospitality. The hotel will be a part of a larger development complex, which will include luxury apartments, designer offices and entertainment options such as shopping malls, sports arenas, restaurants, cinemas, indoor theme and more. The project is set to become Lahore’s most premium real estate development,' he said.
Meanwhile, Joint Chairman Providential Group and Delta Centauri Mian Khurram said his firm was pleased to partner with one of the world’s leading hospitality companies to bring the Holiday Inn brand to Pakistan.
Began in 1952, the Holiday Inn brand with over 1100 hotels around the world has enriched the travelers with fine qualities marked by perfection and sophistication and its Lahore's venture is set to entice travelers in years to come.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 19, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.65
|239.15
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|172.5
|173.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.79
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185.3
|186.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.46
|2.50
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.06
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.