IHG to open first Holiday Inn hotel in Lahore

LAHORE - Lahore's hoteling industry is set to be adorned with Holiday Inn facility as IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Pakistan-based real estate developer in this regard.

Pakistani firm Delta Centauri which is part of Providential Group has entered into a partnership for the said hotel which will be IHG's first Holiday Inn hotel in Lahore, Pakistan.

As far as timeline is concerned, the hotel would be thrown open to public in 2026 and will attract tourists from across the world due to years of repute associated with IHG Hotels and Resorts.

The selection of Punjab's heartland Lahore would enable the visitors to enrich themselves with the cultural treasures, the city offers. At the same time, the location of the hotel in upscale neighbourhood, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) would offer matchless leisure and business amenities to the visitors.

The hotel would be located merely at 10-minute drive from the airport and would be used by travellers transitioning to local destinations; besides, world class facilities like restaurant, spa, café, fitness centre and a swimming pool would be part of the hotel which will also offer branded retail options.

Travellers visiting the city for business will have access to MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities as the hotel would flaunt two function rooms, two meeting rooms, business centre and one board room.

On the occasion of signing ceremony, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said Pakistan is a beautiful country rich in culture, food and myriad historic and scenic sites that makes it an appealing choice for travellers.

'In addition to offering a cultural experience, Lahore is the economic hub of Pakistan and is frequented by business travellers as well. On opening, the new Holiday Inn hotel will be the perfect destination for guests with diverse needs to enjoy a world class hospitality experience that the brand is known for,' he expalined.

On the other hand, Joint Chairman Providential Group and Delta Centauri Tariq Saadat highlighted that the hotel would be a part of a larger development complex.

'Representing a globally well-known brand, powered by the strength of IHG, Holiday Inn Lahore Airport will offer guests the best-in-class international hospitality. The hotel will be a part of a larger development complex, which will include luxury apartments, designer offices and entertainment options such as shopping malls, sports arenas, restaurants, cinemas, indoor theme and more. The project is set to become Lahore’s most premium real estate development,' he said.

Meanwhile, Joint Chairman Providential Group and Delta Centauri Mian Khurram said his firm was pleased to partner with one of the world’s leading hospitality companies to bring the Holiday Inn brand to Pakistan.

Began in 1952, the Holiday Inn brand with over 1100 hotels around the world has enriched the travelers with fine qualities marked by perfection and sophistication and its Lahore's venture is set to entice travelers in years to come.