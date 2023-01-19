Search

Pakistan summons Iranian ambassador over cross-border terrorist attack

Four Pakistani troops were martyred in terror attack from Iranian soil

Web Desk 10:44 PM | 19 Jan, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Office on Thursday called the Iranian diplomat to the Islamabad office to express concerns about the recent cross-border attack in which four security personnel embraced martyrdom.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Iranian ambassador conveyed Islamabad’s anticipation that Tehran would bring those responsible for the attack to justice at the earliest and takes steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Pakistan also expressed commitment to work with the neighbouring country to counter the common threat posed by terror groups.

The development comes a day after Pakistan Army's media wing said militants used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces at the border. Four soldiers including Sepoy Asad Ali, Lance Naik Fareed Ullah Khan, Lance Naik Abdul Razzaq and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas Khan were martyred in the attack.

The Iranian embassy in Pakistan also condemned the terror attack, calling militancy a common problem faced by both countries. Tehran's top diplomat also expressed sympathy with the victims' families.

Earlier, Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif, and other officials strongly condemned the attack. Islamabad strongly announced that its territory will not be used for undertaking cross-border attacks in Iran, expecting the same from other side.

Pakistan and Iran are neighbors and our channels of communication are active. We are sharing with the Iranian side our concerns regarding the incident, the FO spokesperson said in a statement.

Pakistan calls upon Iran to take action against terrorists involved in cross-border attack in Panjgur

