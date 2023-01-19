Search

Bushra Ansari takes legal action against 'fake' accounts on Twitter      

Web Desk 10:14 PM | 19 Jan, 2023
Source: ARY Digital (Instagram)

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari has denounced individuals who are operating fake Twitter accounts under her name for their personal gain.

These accounts were engaging in political discussions against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Imran Khan. As a result, Bushra has reported these accounts to the Cyber Crime Cell in Karachi.

Shortly after the Aangan Terha actress video went viral, Ansari's video was a clarification that the tweets were from a fake account and she is reporting them to the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency.

Moreover, the Zebaish actor submitted an application to FIA's Cybercrime Reporting Centre in Karachi against pages and accounts running in her name on various social media platforms. The Udaari actor claims that there are more than 10 fake accounts running in her name on the micro-blogging website and they are misusing her fame for political incentives.

This is not the first time that Ansari has taken action against fake accounts using her name. In fact, she has been speaking out against these accounts for a while now. Two years ago, she had expressed her frustration over the use of her name in political discussions on Twitter.

Last year, actors Saba Qamar Zaman, Sana Javed and Hadiqa Kiani were also victims of impersonation on the micro-blogging site. On the work front, Ansari can be seen in the popular Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi starrer, Tere Bin.

