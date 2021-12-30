Pakistan likely to hike electricity tariff by Rs4.33/unit

08:21 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Pakistan likely to hike electricity tariff by Rs4.33/unit
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is likely to approve an increase of Rs4.33 per unit in power tariff in the wake of fuel price adjustment for November 2021.

Earlier this week, Nepra conducted public hearing on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G), seeking surge in electricity price.

During the hearing, Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi also took notice of increase in electricity bills. He directed the power distribution companies to submit details about overcharging being made on account of fuel price adjustment.

Earlier this month, Nepral approved an increase of Rs4.74 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for October 2021.

Cabinet approves Rs7 per unit relief for ... 12:07 AM | 6 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved a Rs7 per unit relief for people who will shift their ...

More From This Category
Pakistan set to unveil first ecotourism village
09:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Not available as NAB chairman, says former CJP ...
08:50 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Pakistan sends wheat to Afghanistan amid ...
05:53 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
PIA resumes direct flights to Iran after 5-year ...
12:51 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Pakistani camels shine at world’s largest camel ...
12:23 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
In a first, Pakistan forms Hindu leaders’ body ...
11:19 AM | 30 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Areeba Habib looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony
05:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr