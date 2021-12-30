Pakistan likely to hike electricity tariff by Rs4.33/unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is likely to approve an increase of Rs4.33 per unit in power tariff in the wake of fuel price adjustment for November 2021.

Earlier this week, Nepra conducted public hearing on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G), seeking surge in electricity price.

During the hearing, Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi also took notice of increase in electricity bills. He directed the power distribution companies to submit details about overcharging being made on account of fuel price adjustment.

Earlier this month, Nepral approved an increase of Rs4.74 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for October 2021.