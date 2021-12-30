Not available as NAB chairman, says former CJP Saqib Nisar
ISLAMABAD – As the government and Opposition are sharing names for the next chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that he is not available for the post.
The former top judge also rejected rumours of his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan or any other leader of the ruling PTI, a media report said.
“I have neither been contacted by anyone nor am I interested in any government post. Let me make it clear that I am not available for the chairman NAB’s slot,” The News quoted him as saying.
According to reports, the government has proposed the names of former secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, former secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs Captain (retd) Sardar Ijaz Ahmed Khan Jaffer and former DG FIA Mohammad Aamlish amid rumours that ruling PTI is planning to appoint Saqib Nisar as head of the accountability bureau.
On the other hand, PML-N has forwarded the names of Nasir Mehmood Khosa, former DG Intelligence Bureau (IB) Aftab Sultan and Vice Admiral (retd) Hasham bin Siddique for the post.
Currently, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal is serving as NAB chairman.
