Not available as NAB chairman, says former CJP Saqib Nisar

08:50 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Not available as NAB chairman, says former CJP Saqib Nisar
Share

ISLAMABAD – As the government and Opposition are sharing names for the next chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that he is not available for the post.

The former top judge also rejected rumours of his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan or any other leader of the ruling PTI, a media report said.

 “I have neither been contacted by anyone nor am I interested in any government post. Let me make it clear that I am not available for the chairman NAB’s slot,” The News quoted him as saying.

According to reports, the government has proposed the names of former secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, former secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs Captain (retd) Sardar Ijaz Ahmed Khan Jaffer and former DG FIA Mohammad Aamlish amid rumours that ruling PTI is planning to appoint Saqib Nisar as head of the accountability bureau.

On the other hand, PML-N has forwarded the names of Nasir Mehmood Khosa, former DG Intelligence Bureau (IB) Aftab Sultan and Vice Admiral (retd) Hasham bin Siddique for the post.

Currently, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal is serving as NAB chairman.

US forensic firm says Saqib Nisar's leaked audio ... 02:25 PM | 15 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – In another twist in the case of a leaked audio clip of Saqib Nisar, a foreign forensic firm has ...

More From This Category
Pakistan set to unveil first ecotourism village
09:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Pakistan likely to hike electricity tariff by ...
08:21 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Pakistan sends wheat to Afghanistan amid ...
05:53 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
PIA resumes direct flights to Iran after 5-year ...
12:51 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Pakistani camels shine at world’s largest camel ...
12:23 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
In a first, Pakistan forms Hindu leaders’ body ...
11:19 AM | 30 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Areeba Habib looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony
05:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr