Dozens Arrested In Kurram As Security Forces Battle Gun Attacks On Aid Convoys

PESHAWAR – Pakistani forces intensified operation in Lower Kurram to dismantle extremists, as attacks on aid convoys in the region have increased in recent days. The operation involves security forces conducting searches at multiple sites to stabilize the area amidst mounting violence.

Senior officials told media that over 30 suspects have been arrested so far, including 18 terrorists and 12 facilitators. The arrests come as result of targeted operations, with authorities revealing that the provincial government has placed bounties on specific terrorists, further intensifying the search efforts.

These measures are seen as crucial as aid convoys, transporting essential supplies to residents, have become frequent targets of violent attacks by militants.

The road leading to Thall-Parachinar region has been closed for past five months, contributing to growing humanitarian crisis. The closure has resulted in severe shortages of food, fuel, and basic necessities.

Without ability to receive vital supplies, local residents are facing increasingly dire conditions. Meanwhile, the targeting of aid convoys has compounded these challenges, leaving many communities in need of immediate assistance.

Law enforcement officials assured masses that efforts to ensure the safety of aid convoys are a top priority, with deployment at Thall-Parachinar Road. Authorities are working to make the road safe for travel, and have committed to addressing the disruptions in communication, which have left many residents isolated due to internet and mobile signal outages.

Forces are also conducting house-to-house searches across Lower Kurram to root out menace of terrorists, and that operations will continue until the area is cleared of insurgent presence. The focus remains on restoring order and ensuring the safety of residents, aid workers, and vital supply routes.

KP enforces curfew in Kurram to ensure peace

